LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The latest stimulus checks are on their way but people are discovering their money is going into an account that is not theirs.
“It’s not my bank account, not the last four numbers of any of my accounts,” said Deb Clark from Pahrump.
So what’s going on?
Seems people who filed their income tax returns through H&R Block, Turbo Tax or other such companies and paid with their returns with their refund had their checks deposited into the different companies bank accounts.
Both H&R Block and Turbo Tax acknowledged the issue and are working with the IRS to resolve the matter.
The bottom line is those people will get their checks but not as quickly as they had hoped.
“It’s very frustrating,” said Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.