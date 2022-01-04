LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's COVID-19 case counts will continue to soar as state health officials predict cases will reach a peak in early February.
The notice comes as Southern Nevada is gripped with a surge of cases, high demand for tests and an uptick in hospitalizations.
"We are expecting a lot more cases ... [omicron] is spreading very fast," said Dr. Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Lab, who calls the new variant the dominant strain in Nevada.
"We are only now seeing stark increases in cases. New York might peak in mid- to late January. You might expect us to peak in early February," Pandori said.
Health officials are cautiously monitoring the surge in omicron cases and their impact on hospitalizations as far more people are getting sick very quickly.
"Hospitalizations are going to be lower because of vaccinations and mask-wearing," Pandori said. "The vaccinations and boosters are going to keep people from being hospitalized."
The omicron variant accounts for more than 58% of COVID-19 cases across Nevada, according to the state lab. The variant was first detected on Dec. 14.
WASTEWATER TRACKING
The UNLV Lab of Neurogenetics and Precision Medicine has been monitoring cases and variants in the waste water, and has now sounded the alarms for a major surge in cases that is yet to come.
"We are seeing SARS Cov-2 levels in wastewater at all-time highs right now. Omicron has just about displaced Delta completely," said Professor Edwin Oh, who said various communities are showing 80% to 95% rates of infections from the omicron variant.
Humans shed the virus through fecal matter, and cases can be detected prior to known infections. Oh showed FOX5 the charts for infection levels, and the predictions for case numbers are about to far outpace the summer surge.
"More people are going to show up with omicron infections," Oh said, and reported the findings to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Stephen King couldn't even think this sh$t up.
