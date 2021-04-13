LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that the regular unemployment insurance (UI) system issues previously reported are still occurring.
The agency is working diligently to identify specific causes and resolve the problems as quickly as possible. Currently, it is expected the issue will be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site is also currently experiencing a technical issue that is causing an intermittent error message when claimants try to login. DETR is working with its vendor partner to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Once the issues in the systems are resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week. DETR is working to improve the speed and security of the system to help claimants get their benefits more quickly and apologizes for the delay.
