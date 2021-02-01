LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Biden Administration is concerned some healthcare providers are holding back COVID-19 vaccine as millions of Americans wait for their first dose.
“We believe that some healthcare providers are regularly holding back doses that are intended as first doses and instead keeping them in reserve for second dose patients. We want to be clear that we understand why health providers have done that. It does not need to happen and should not happen,” said White House COVID-19 Senior Adviser Andy Slavitt.
Both the Southern Nevada Health District and University Medical Center, two vaccine providers, say they have not heard of anyone in Nevada holding back doses.
A health district spokesperson said when vaccines come in, they goes right back out. She also said the health district has the capacity to give out much more vaccine than the supply it's getting.
The spokesperson also said the number of second doses is based on the number of first doses it gets and the two are completely separate inventories.
UMC said when someone gets a first vaccine they're automatically scheduled for a second vaccine and will then get a notice of that as well.
