NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Veterans Healthcare System of Southern Nevada is preparing to administer their 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Friday Jan. 29.
Veterans started receiving doses in December from the VA hospital in North Las Vegas. More than 5,200 veterans and approximately 2,400 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.
VA healthcare in Southern Nevada has vaccinated veterans at a rate of 8.9%, that's above the national average of 8.07%. The vaccination rate for VA healthcare workers in Southern Nevada surpasses the national mark at 74.14%.
“We are proud to be one of the leaders in vaccinations not only within Southern Nevada, but among VA facilities nationwide,” said William J. Caron, VASNHS Director/CEO.
The VA hospital in North Las Vegas expanded the eligible veterans who could receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Veterans 80 years old and older are eligible for vaccines on a walk-in basis, with veterans in the 70-79 age group requiring an appointment. Those who are under 70 years old are asked to wait until the VA contacts you for an appointment.
High risk veterans are urged to contact their primary care doctor with questions.
The VA of Southern Nevada is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Veterans Health Administration. With vaccine supply limited veterans will continue to receive vaccines based on priority groups.
Veterans are reminded who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to return for their second dose. The second doses must be given at the same facility where the first dose was given.
