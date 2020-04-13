LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada U.S. Attorney and Attorney General announced a joint partnership Monday to fight coronavirus-related fraud.
U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich and A.G. Aaron D. Ford announced the Nevada COVID-19 Fraud Task Force April 13. The task force is comprised of local, state and federal investigators and prosecutors.
The task force will take information, tips and complaints from the public and law enforcement agencies and share resources to identify and investigate fraud, according to a release.
“Our top priority is protecting Nevadans during this public health crisis,” Trutanich said in a statement. “I am committed to marshalling the full spectrum of capabilities my office and our federal law enforcement partners can bring to support the Task Force’s important mission of protecting our vulnerable populations from fraudsters."
“Sadly, it is all too common for fraudsters to take advantage of the public during times of great distress and hardship,” Ford said in a statement. “From day one, I’ve focused on protecting Nevada families and consumers, and I’m proud that my office continues to be on the front lines of fighting fraud and helping Nevadans in need."
Types of scams the U.S. Attorney and Attorney General warn of include:
- Diagnosis testing scams
- Treatment/cure scams
- Charity scams
- Overinflated prices
- Investment scams
- Cyber scams
- App scams
- Insurance, workers’ compensation and Medicaid fraud
- Stimulus check scams
The agencies part of the task force include:
- U.S. Attorney’s Office
- Office of the Nevada Attorney General
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- U.S. Secret Service
- Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General
- Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General
- Department of Education Office of Inspector General
- Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service
- Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
- Nevada’s Secretary of State’s Office
- Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
If you or someone you know has been a victim of any crime related to the coronavirus pandemic, contact the Attorney General's office online or the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailed NCDF at disaster@leo.gov. Emails should include the following:
- Your full name and contact information;
- The dates on which you were victimized;
- The location of the incident (including city and state);
- A brief description of the crime; and
- The name(s) and contact information of the perpetrator(s) (if known).
