LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has released updated guidance for visitation at nursing homes.
The state announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is loosening some restrictions that it has advised in the past. Under the updated guidance, additional visitation options will be available depending on a facility’s layout and resident’s health care needs.
The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health has created a document to guide facilities in developing a plan for safe visitation with residents. Nevadans who wish to visit family or friends living in a care facility should contact the facility for information on their safety precautions and procedures and to discuss scheduling the visit.
“Nursing home residents derive value from the physical, emotional, and spiritual support they receive through visitation from family and friends,” said Deputy Administrator Margot Chappel of the Division of Public and Behavioral Health. “As residents and staff in our long-term care facilities are able to be vaccinated we hope this will mean more opportunities for residents to see their loved ones. We know the pandemic has been hard on everyone and the vaccine offers some hope for the future.”
The guide for facilities to develop safe visitation is available below:
QSO 20 39 NH Revised by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
