LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment rapid response effort says the office is working to clear the backlog in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims by Feb. 7.
The strike force concluded this week with a set of findings and recommendations to address the state's massive backlog in regular unemployment (UI) claims, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for self-employed workers. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the state through the end of 2020, 1.5 million initial unemployment claims had been filed, according a report from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Report of Rapid Response Strike Force.
Strike force leader Barbara Buckley said during a livestreamed conference on Thursday that the agency has received more claims than the amount of people in Nevada's workforce. She added that it is better equipped to address these issues than it was months ago.
“We are confident that with new leadership at the DETR and ESD helm and ongoing staffing efforts, the agency is now better positioned to address its unique challenges while continuing to serve citizens of the Silver State,” Buckley said.
Buckley was assigned in August to look at issues in administrative and claims processing staffing, fraud, unemployment system modernization, claim backlogs and improving the overall claimant experience in Nevada's system.
The strike force’s report is available here:
Nevada Unemployment Strike Force Report 2021 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
