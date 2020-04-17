LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that its unemployment insurance website (http://ui.nv.gov) will be down on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The department announced on Friday night that the outage is to improve system performance and expand access for filers. During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including filing claims, will not be functional.
A statement said that Saturday afternoon is a "period of lowest traffic."
Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
