LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a Friday morning news conference, Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Director Heather Korbulic said the agency has found that robocallers were jamming its PUA phone lines.
When asked what the agency is doing to alleviate phone issues, Korbulic said that it is working on "primarily making sure calls are able to get through by implementing new phone systems, addressing technological issues where robocallers were jamming and maybe continue jamming the PUA lines, and hiring additional staff."
Korbulic said DETR is working to block the robocallers from getting through on its phone lines.
Korbulic said the Alorica call center are a constant refinement or work in progress. DETR is "working closely with them to try to find ways to ensure that legitimate callers are getting through and that robocallers are not jamming all of our lines," Korbulic said.
"We recommend that if you don't get through the first time, that you follow the IVR menu and call back as per the direction," Korbulic said.
In regards to claimants having issues with adjudication, Korbulic said it has about 33,000 unemployment insurance claimants who have pending issues. Korbulic says this is currently being worked on both with its online processing and the adjudication processing insurance staff.
With PUA, Korbulic says it is working on paying out claims and determining final eligibility. "That is actively happening all day every day in a combination factor with both its DETR staff and the adjudication staff with Alorica," Korbulic said.
Earlier Friday, DETR released data that shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims or 5.2 percent compared to last week's total of 11,337.
According to DETR, this marks the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.
Through the week ending June 6, DETR says there have been 517,925 initial claims filed in 2020, 496,273 of which have come in the last thirteen weeks.
Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 334,182. According to DETR, this marks a slight decline from the previous week by 861 claims or 0.3 percent.
Nevada's unemployed rate, the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of job covered by the unemployment insurance system, saw a little change at 24.2 percent in the week, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points. DETR notes that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state's total unemployment rate.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 16,201 initial claims filed in the week. According to DETR, this is a decline from last week's total of 18,700. A total of 224,574 PUA continued claims were filed in the week. However, DETR says notes this figure includes multiple weeks of claims.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 6,681 claims filed in the week, according to DETR.
