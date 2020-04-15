LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Wednesday that it is opening a new unemployment insurance call center today.
The new call center will assist claimants with general questions related to the unemployment insurance filing process, according to a news release.
Claimants can reach the new call center via a toll-free hotline: (800) 603-9671. The call center will operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to the release, specific claim scenarios cannot be answered by this hotline and those questions should be directed to the DETR phone lines.
The new call center has approximately 100 employees to start, officials said.
DETR is also reiterating a new method for online filing for Nevadans seeking to initiate or renew claims. The new method, which is organized by last names, was announced by Gov. Sisolak Tuesday and will begin Sunday.
Last names A-K are asked to file on Sundays. Last names L-R are asked to file on Mondays and last names S-Z are asked to file on Tuesday.
Wednesday through Saturday are open for all to initiate or renew claims.
