LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency directive to allow the hire of non-merit, or contracted, staff to aid the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation office with unemployment claims.
"I have heard stories from many Nevadans who are experiencing issues trying to process claims, and our staff at DETR has been working as quickly as possible to process the unprecedented number of claims,"Sisolak said in a statement. "This Directive will help onboard more staff quickly to help bring insurance benefits to more Nevadans faster."
The signing provides hiring flexibility within DETR, including rehiring retirees and former employees and securing temporary relief staff.
"Without this Directive, the agency would have to meet the hiring requirements stipulated under NRS 612.230 including requiring the Administrator to fill ESD positions on the basis of merit from registers prepared by the Division of Human Resource Management of the Department of Administration," the release stated.
"We are excited to now have the ability to move forward on hiring the critical staff needed to assist in processing the record number of unemployment insurance claims," said DETR director, Heather Korbulic. "We are optimistic this Directive will provide the flexibility we need to hire staff in support of all facets of the UI and CARES Act processes. We will work expeditiously in the hiring and training of staff engaged under this Directive, so we can get benefits to Nevadans in a timelier fashion."
The directive applies through Dec. 31, 2020.
