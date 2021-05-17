LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims.
All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required to use the new system, according to the department. However, according to DETR, all new claimants "should not use ID.me to verify their identity" unless told to do so by the unemployment office.
"Providing benefits to legitimate claimants is our top priority," Administrator of the Employment Security Division Lynda Parven said. "ID.me is a trusted DETR partner in this effort, initially for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and now for UI."
The service provider is currently being used in more than 25 states and federally certified through the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the department said in a release. Federal agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Treasury also use ID.me. The added security measure became a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020.
Need help navigating? Check out this step-by-step video. If you're unable to access a digital device, you can call:
- Southern UI Call Center (702) 486-0350
- Northern UI Call Center (775) 684-0350
- Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.