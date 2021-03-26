LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment office is proposing an emergency regulation that would make unemployment benefits available to the state’s education support staff this summer.
Under current statutes, education support staff are not eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits in the summer term, except in limited circumstances.
The proposal from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), authorized by state law, asks the federal government to cover up to 75% of the cost for reimbursable employers, such as school districts. Such a proposal is included in the American Rescue Plan, DETR says.
If approved by the Legislative Commission, the regulation would allow education support staff to apply for unemployment benefits in between terms this summer as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Covered staff would include individuals employed by a county school district, a charter school, or a private elementary or secondary institution licensed in the state.
Individuals would be able to apply once the current school year is completed with benefits collected only for weeks of unemployment in the time period the emergency regulation is effective. All UI eligibility requirements would apply.
Staff covered under the regulation would not be eligible for PUA benefits since federal law states that UI is the program of predominance with no exceptions in this particular claimant scenario.
“We understand the state’s education support employees are in a unique situation due to the pandemic. Many will be able to return to their jobs this summer. This proposed emergency regulation will provide targeted relief for those employees who don’t have that option,” said Lynda Parven, DETR’s ESD Administrator.
For more information and to view a copy of the emergency regulation, employers can visit: ui.nv.gov and detr.nv.gov . Employers with questions can contact DETR’s Contributions Office at (775) 684-6310 or the online registration Help Desk at (866) 429-9758.
So fulltime employees are to get unemployment now?
