LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment rate declined by more than 10% from May to June, according a June economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
The unemployment rate declined from 25.3% in May to 15% in June, and remained higher than the nationwide rate of 11%. DETR also reports the state increasing the number of jobs by 8.5% in July, compared to a nationwide increase of 3.6%. Reflecting Phase Two reopenings, leisure and hospitality industries alone added 72,700 jobs, the report said.
"As of June’s report Nevada has recovered nearly half the jobs lost and the State’s unemployment rate declined from 30.1 percent to 15 percent,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR. “While encouraging, it is important to remember that conditions have changed since the middle of June, and the evolving public health landscape and necessary restrictions will continue to impact Nevada’s labor market for several months to come.”
(1) comment
Now these numbers are totally wrong and bogus. WHY??? They just took off 30k off the rolls by sending them a denial letter this week. HMMMMMMM. The GREAT STATE LEADERSHIP strikes again. You can't even even see it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.