LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The head of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation encouraged the state's unemployed to search for work, retraining or a new career soon, as federal extended unemployment benefits are set to end in early September.
"There is an increased sense of urgency because these programs are winding down. So now is a really good time to be out there, doing what you can to find a new spot to work," said DETR Director Elisa Cafferata.
More than 122,000 people are unemployed across Nevada, with almost 109,000 people unemployed n Clark County alone.
From the end of benefits, criticism of benefits leading to the nationwide worker shortage, to phone line wait times and "Way To Go" cards, FOX5 covers all those issues in a one-on-one interview.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW
