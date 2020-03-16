LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Delivery drivers are strained as they try to keep up with the demands of shoppers.
Across the valley, people are lining up before dawn in front of grocery stores. Clark County commission chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said panic shopping in unnecessary.
“No senior citizen should have to worry that things are taken out of their basket,” she said. “It’s okay to buy a two weeks supply. It’s not okay to buy a month.”
Delivery drivers across Nevada are dedicated to keeping store shelves stocked.
“It's been a little hectic to keep up with the demand,” Dave Brower said. “They are continuing to get their deliveries daily, some stores multiple times a day.”
Brower is the Vice President of Risk Management at Truline Corp., a local trucking and transport services company.
“We are seeing shopping volumes akin to what we see at Christmas,” Paul Enos said. Only this time, drivers don’t have months to prepare. Enos is the CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association.
“Typically warehouses have about a month and a half of supplies on hand,” he said. “In four days, that inventory was wiped out in areas like flour, sugar, salt, rice and dry goods.”
Enos said last week there was no bottled water in Nevada in either stores or warehouses because of panic shopping.
An ease on federal restrictions is allowing drivers to work overtime to get essentials on the shelves. “Provide all the diagnostic and testing kits for COVID-19, provide the medicine, provide important supplies for community health, personal protective equipment for doctors, masks, hand sanitizer,” Enos listed some of the items considered high priority.
92% of all goods in Nevada come by highway. Enos said for the most part, the problem is the demand.
“It really is the panic buying that is causing a lot of issues,” he emphasized. “It's not a problem with the supply chain. We're still making toilet paper.”
Enos added less international exports means, “we have more meat and cheese in this country. We’re getting to a point, we don’t have enough cold storage to hold it all.”
So delivery drivers are not panicking and they said shoppers shouldn’t either.
“Food is going to be on the shelves. We have plenty of it in this country, so don't feel like you have to buy two months worth,” Enos said. “The supply chain is still operational. Trucks are still out there and we're doing our best to meet the demands in this crisis.”
With extended hours on the road, safety is still a top priority. Drivers must report if they feel sick or too tired.
FOX5 asked both Brower and Enos when shelves will go back to normal. They both replied, “when people start shopping like normal.”
Many stores across the valley are adjusting hours to give employees time to clean and restock. Some are also imposing a limit on how many of each item can be purchased.
