LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense have allocated more than 164,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Nevada's frontline workers, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
A total of 164,150 doses are set to be delivered to the Silver State throughout the month of December, DHHS said in a media release. The allocation will include 91,650 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 72,500 doses from Moderna.
The first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada should cover the majority of hospital staff, skilled nursing facility staff and residents and other Tier One individuals in line to get the vaccine, according to Nevada DHHS.
The second doses are expected three to four weeks after the initial dose is delivered, DHHS said.
The FDA is set to review Pfizer and Moderna's emergency authorization applications on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.