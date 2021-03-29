LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan to support public transportation systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's office on Monday announced that the state will receive $155,465,085. The Las Vegas-Henderson area will receive $131,084,771.
“Many of Nevada’s essential workers and hardworking families rely on public transportation to get to work and to access vital health care services, including vaccination appointments," said Sen. Cortez Masto. "With this funding, Nevada’s state, local, and tribal governments will be able to support transit services, keep employees on the payroll, and upgrade safety measures to protect both riders and workers.”
