LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is 11 days out from offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults in the state.
The state is ahead of schedule to meet President Joe Biden's goal for all states to offer the vaccine to all adults by May 1.
So how does the Silver State stack up against the other 49?
Nevada will join Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee in expanding eligibility to all adults on April 5.
13 other states already have said they will expand eligibility even earlier.
Alaska, Arizona, Mississipi, Utah and West Virginia already are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults in the state. Georgia opened up the vaccine for all adults today.
Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio and Texas have said they will open vaccine eligibility to all adults on March 29. Indiana has said it will on March 31, and Montana on April 1.
States that will expand vaccine eligibility after Nevada include Missouri on April 9, Illinois on April 12 and California on April 15.
Additional states have provided the following dates to expand vaccine eligibility:
· April 19: Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
· April 27: Maryland
· April, no set date: New Mexico, Virginia
· May 1: Wisconsin, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington
· May 3: South Carolina
· May or later: Nebraska, Kansas, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Delaware
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.