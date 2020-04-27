LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he will be joining California, Oregon, Colorado and Washington in their Western States pact for reopening the state.
Today, Nevada is joining California, Colorado, Oregon & Washington in the Western States Pact. I believe sharing information & best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health & safety of our residents,& reopen responsibly will be invaluable.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 27, 2020
Sisolak made the announcement via Twitter Monday morning. Colorado also joined the pact Monday, previously comprised of Washington, California and Oregon.
“I’m honored to have the State of Nevada join the Western States Pact and believe the sharing of critical information and best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health and safety of our residents, and reopen responsibly will be invaluable as we chart our paths forward,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Millions of visitors from our fellow Western states travel to Nevada every year as a premier tourism destination, and this partnership will be vital to our immediate recovery and long-term economic comeback.”
Previously, the first three states in the pact announced the following agreement principles:
- Residents’ health comes first.
- Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide reopening decisions.
- States will only be effective by working together.
The four goals outlined by the pact include:
- Protecting vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected.
- Ensuring an ability to care for those who may become sick with COVID-19 and other conditions.
- Mitigating the non-direct COVID-19 health impacts, particularly on disadvantaged communities.
- Protecting the general public by ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating.
Currently, Nevada's stay-at-home order is set to go through April 30, this Thursday.
(6) comments
talk talk talk and say nothing.. characteristic of the left. Honor? in what? Being a follower? I want Governor Sandoval BACK!!!
We need a governor of Nevada, not a follower of California!
One and done for this turkey!
So, is Nevada reopening or not? What happens on May 1st? No clear answers.
Leftist coast musketeers the blind communist government people in power control mode ! Do they have soyboy’s like mgm casino managers ?
Enjoy your fifteen minutes of fame, sisolak. H**l will last a bit longer for you.
So, we still have nothing. What a disgusting governor.
