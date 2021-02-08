LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Housing Division (NHD) has received approximately $124 million to provide temporary rental and housing assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP).
According to the state, the CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional funds are expected to help an estimated 20,000 households with rent and utilities, said a press release from the NHD on Monday.
The funding comes from the state’s $124.6 million share of a total $208 million received through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for emergency rental assistance.
Approximately 95% of the funds will be distributed by NHD to sub-grantees that currently administer the CHAP program including:
- $93.8 million to Clark County Social Service, serving Clark County
- $10 million to Reno Housing Authority, serving Washoe County
- $14.8 million to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, serving all areas of the state outside of Clark and Washoe Counties
The remaining 5%, or $6.2 million will be used for housing stability services, the NHD said.
Households earning up to 80% of area median income are eligible for assistance. The program prioritizes assistance to those who are unemployed or have not been employed for 90 days, or renters whose incomes do not exceed 50% of area median income.
Information about CHAP program eligibility and how to apply can be found by visiting the Nevada Housing Division’s website.
