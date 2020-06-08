LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state of Nevada will use a $654,640 FEMA-awarded grant to support locals dealing with the effects of COVID-19. The funds will be used to deploy 35 crisis counselors throughout the state to aid in the management of stress brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release sent Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will partner with local health agencies including the Boys and Girls Clubs, and Nevada COVID-19 Aging Network (Nevada CAN) and Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSNV) to lend support to those struggling.
"While we are all facing new challenges while coping with COVID-19, it is important to remember that we are not alone. This funding will be used to place crisis counselors in communities across Nevada," said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, DHHS Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health. "Developing coping strategies, feeling connected to others and understanding the resources that are available can help people impacted by COVID access needed community resources. Now is the time to act to prevent the possible increase in mental health issues, suicide and addiction. Psychological First Aid is effective prevention."
A crisis counselor's goal is to help reduce stress forged by traumatic events and provide coping mechanisms to those with psychological damage.
"Psychological First Aid is based on the understanding that individuals affected by traumatic events will experience a wide range of initial reactions that may cause enough distress to interfere with coping. Crisis counseling will be provided in both individual and group formats and telehealth crisis counseling and other technology-based platforms will be prioritized to minimize risk of possible exposure," according to a release.
WHERE TO GET HELP
Toll free hotline: 800-273-8255 or text CARE to 839863.
The funding will also be utilized to help connect Nevadans to additional information and resources to cope with trauma in healthy ways.
MORE INFO: nvhealthresponse.nv.gov
