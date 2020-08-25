LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Tuesday that it has received authorization from Gov. Sisolak to start the application process to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWA) created by President Trump.
According to a news release, President Trump earlier this month signed an executive order creating the LWA program, replacing the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) $600 weekly benefit that expired in July.
Like many states who are applying for this program, DETR said that Nevada will seek the additional $300 for those that qualify but anticipates not being able to contribute the additional $100 per week due to budget concerns.
According to the release, if approved for the new program, Nevada could offer an additional unemployment compensation benefit of $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.
DETR notes that only recipients who receive $100 or more in an approved Unemployment Insurance (UI) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program weekly benefit amount would be eligible under the terms of the LWA program. Additionally, according to the agency, they must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.
DETR notes that due to the requirements of this new program, eligible claimants likely will not see payments until four to six weeks after Nevada’s application is approved. However, eligible claimants could see payments retroactive to Aug. 1, 2020.
According to DETR, if Nevada's application is approved, the state will begin its plan to implement the program. The timeline for implementation will be driven by the following factors:
- Development of another program to administer the grant while continuing to complete the updates and fine-tuning needed on the existing UI and PUA systems;
- Identifying a funding source for any costs that would not be covered by the grant;
- Ensuring all of the funds used to build, implement and operate the LWA program are kept separate from UI and PUA; and
- Complying with federal grant reporting requirements involving identifying fraudulent claims and recovering all fraudulent payouts and overpayments to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) within 90 days of the close of the program.
DETR Acting Director Elisa Cafferata issued the following statement:
DETR is moving forward with the LWA application process and welcomes any additional federal funding to assist Nevadans facing unemployment as a result of COVID-19. However, there are concerns that under the existing DOL guidance, not everyone who has already filed for unemployment will be eligible for this LWA benefit. We will do everything in our power to effectively implement this new program upon approval of our application, and we remain hopeful that Congress and the White House will reach a consensus on a longer-term solution that will assist more Nevadans during this difficult time.
According to DETR, funding for this program comes from FEMA disaster relief funds. Guidance from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor indicates that states should be able to receive approximately three weeks’ worth of benefits upon approval, with additional approval on a weekly basis, depending on the remaining balance of the fund.
States that accept the grants are obligated to pay 25% of the administrative costs on their own through state taxes or other revenues. Federal guidance prohibits states from tapping into their unemployment insurance administrative funds or trust fund to administer the program, DETR noted.
DETR says that Nevadans who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from one of the following programs will be eligible to receive $300 a week in LWA funds, if Nevada’s application is approved:
- State Unemployment Compensation
- Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)
- Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Extended Benefits (EB)
- Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA)
Gov. Sisolak issued the below statement in regards to authorizing DETR to start the application process for the program:
I want to do everything I can to ensure Nevadans get much needed help with unemployment benefits during this historically difficult time, which is why I authorized DETR to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance program – the only option for additional federal assistance that is currently available. However, just because it’s the only option does not mean it’s the best option.
I remain disappointed that the President and the Senate Majority did not come to the table to negotiate an extension of the fully federally funded unemployment program at a time when State and local governments are facing severe budget shortfalls and many workers are jobless through no fault of their own. So while I am grateful that the LWA program will provide assistance to some Nevadans, this new, short term benefit is simply not enough to sufficiently help all those who need it.
Upon approval of the application, I know DETR will do everything it can to efficiently implement this program and provide eligible Nevadans with these benefits. In the meantime, I will continue working with our federal delegation to advocate for more robust and fully federally funded unemployment support, in addition to the passage of a full aid package that helps states fight this virus and address the unprecedented fiscal and economic crises we are facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.