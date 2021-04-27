UDPATE: The director of the Nevada COVID-19 task force on Tuesday sent a letter giving the state's official seal of approval for Clark County to proceed with its local disease mitigation plan come May 1.
The Clark County Commission approved the plan April 20 to increase capacity restrictions for public gatherings to 80 percent occupancy effective May 1 and reduce social distance requirements from six to three feet. Additionally, businesses currently closed, including nightclubs and adult entertainment, may reopen.
Commissioners decided that capacity and social distancing requirements will be removed when 60 percent of the eligible population receives at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Masks will continue to be required, per Nevada Directive 24 and Section 4 of Directive 28.
Today, 46.5% of the eligible population (those at least 16 years old) has received at least one vaccine dose. To reach the 60% threshold, about 1,097,955 people in Clark County still need to get at least one shot.
APRIL 20: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Tuesday recommended increasing capacity to 80% and reducing social distancing to 3 feet when the county takes control of mitigation efforts on May 1.
The county also recommended that capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements would be removed when 60% of the eligible population in the county has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The eligible population is noted as ages 16 and older.
The proposed plan presented to the county commission on Tuesday said that churches would need to continue to follow state capacity limits (50%) come May 1. Clark County has clarified that it was waiting for legal opinion and has since changed churches' capacity requirements from 50% to 80% in the proposed plan.
Commissioners approved the COVID-19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan at their regular board meeting on Tuesday. The county will present the information to the state's COVID-19 task force on Thursday.
#ClarkCounty Commissioners have approved our #COVID19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan. This is ahead of May 1 when the state shifts many decisions over mitigation measures to local authority. The plan now goes to the state #COVID Task Force and then to @GovSisolak. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/GzWRDFvCHS— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 20, 2021
The proposed plan also said that events and gatherings with more than 250 attendees must submit a safety and preparedness plan to Clark County and would be allowed to operate at 80% to 100% capacity, if approved. Safety and preparedness plans that already were submitted to and approved by the Nevada Division of Business and Industry are considered approved in Clark County. Furthermore, these events may update their plans and re-apply to Clark County to ask for approval to increase the number of attendees in accordance with the county's proposed capacity and social distancing requirements.
Clark County said it would allow events with less than 20,000 attendees to operate at 80% capacity and 3-foot social distancing only after 50% of the eligible population has initiated vaccination, and would further adjust capacity limits once 60% of the eligible population initiated vaccination, and further after 60% completed vaccination. Under the proposed plan, events could be approved to operate at 100% capacity with no social distancing requirements only if 50% of the eligible population has initiated vaccination and the event requires proof of vaccination (at least one dose administered a minimum of 14 days prior to the event) or a negative PCR test 24 to 48 hours prior to the event.
MGM Resorts International provided a statement after the commissioners approved the plan:
We welcome today’s action by the Clark County Commission which will allow us to bring back world-class entertainment and conventions at scale. This plan represents another important step as Las Vegas continues to recover and will help our economy, our industry and our community bounce back. The health and safety of our guests and employees will remain our top priority, even with these expanded capacity limits.
The Nevada Restaurant Association provided a statement:
"The Nevada Restaurant Association is supportive of the Clark County mitigation plan which helps begin the process of recovery. Our association supports increasing restaurant capacity as well as mitigation strategies that push us toward fully reopening.
We appreciate that the mitigation plan includes several considerations suggested by the NvRA on behalf of the restaurant industry. The mitigation plan helps us reach our ultimate goal of fully reopening while maintaining strict health and sanitation practices that keep our employees and customers safe.
We would like to thank the Clark County Commission and the Southern Nevada Health District for all their leadership during the pandemic and look forward to continuing to work in partnership."
VACCINATION TIMELINE
Clark County health leaders explained the challenges of reaching a benchmark in the fight against the pandemic: getting more than 1 million people in Clark County the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Southern Nevada Health District said reaching the 60% mark for further reopenings will be "impossible" without grassroots community support.
"It's impossible for us as the health district or the county, or any local government, to even dream about reaching 60% of vaccination levels in our communities, if we don't have full engagement from community leaders," said Dr. Fermin Leguen of the Southern Nevada Health District.
SNHD has been working with community organizations and churches to launch the next phase of the campaign: establishing smaller, targeted clinics in community sites. This will occur as the first mega-site, the Cashman Center, closes in May.
The county will also zero in on zip codes with lower participation rates.
About 815,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. To reach 60%, the county must reach 1,080,000 people eligible out of 1.8 million residents 16 and over.
