LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education asked Nevada lawmakers to help remove a controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule for international students.
NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly sent a letter to Nevada's Congressional representatives, asking for a change in the rule that would require international students to take in-person classes or face deportation.
“These changes could adversely affect over 2,000 international students attending NSHE’s institutions," Reilly said in the letter. "Firstly, NSHE anticipates offering both in‐person and on‐line classes for the upcoming fall semester, which could cause ICE to revoke or not approve visas for our international students.
“Although our institutions are working to process the ramifications of these regulations for their specific institution, we do know broadly that international students contribute $41B to the US economy; US universities and research programs depend on revenue from international students to survive; US universities may be compelled to prematurely open in‐person instruction causing a higher risk of virus transmission, and STEM companies thrive and depend on global talent widely (D.V., 2020),” the letter said.
Last week, UNLV said it had approximately 1,000 students on F-1 visas.
