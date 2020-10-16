LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health submitted a vaccine program to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The program highlights Nevada's game plan for handling and administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
“I am proud of the team that has worked diligently with public and private sector partners to complete a Nevada-specific plan to distribute the COVID vaccine as soon as an effective one becomes available,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “The State has made great strides in slowing the spread of the virus through mitigation measures, but it is vital we have a plan and a process in place when the time comes.”
The CDC informed states that a vaccine would be released in phases. When Nevada planned their vaccine playbook, they focused attention on the state's more vulnerable populations first.
“The Nevada Hospital Association is pleased to partner with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that hospital staff are appropriately protected,” Bill M. Welch, President and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association said.
In addition, Nevada will meet with healthcare entities and commercial pharmacies to vaccinate long-term care facility staff and additional healthcare providers.
“The Southern Nevada Health District is ready to put its experience implementing mass vaccination plans into place,” said JoAnn Rupiper, Director of Clinical Services at the Southern Nevada Health District. “We look forward to working with our partners to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to the public and to helping ensure the health and safety of our community.”
Washoe County Health officials assured Northern Nevada residents that staff will be ready once a vaccine is approved.
The CDC is reviewing Nevada's plan and will update once its approved.
A COVID-19 vaccine has not scheduled for distribution.
For more on Nevada's COVID-19 response visit NVHealthResponse.nv.gov.
