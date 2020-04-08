LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is still seeing record numbers of claims, according to the department.
Of initial unemployment insurance claims, 96% of them have been filed successfully online while 4% have been filed by phone, according to DETR. An exact updated number claims in Nevada wasn't immediately available.
- To file online, visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html
DETR said it has tripled its staff from 75 to 200 employees. They will continue to look for hiring opportunities in the coming weeks.
CARES ACT
Nevada is working through the "preliminary steps" to implement the stimulus under the CARES Act, including
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation for an additional $600 per week through July 2020
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation for an additional 13 weeks of benefits
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for independent contractors, freelancers, gig workers and other workers not covered by standard Unemployment Insurance
More information on these specific programs and related announcements can be found here in English and in Spanish: Nevada Unemployment Insurance Information for Claimants and Employers
TECHNICAL SUPPORT
The UI Security Helpdesk has expanded hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and now with new Saturday hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Southern (702) 486-3293
- Northern (775) 687-6838
DETR also launched a password reset tool for claimants who can't use the recovery feature on the website. That can be found here: http://gov.nv.gov/Forms/Unemployment/
DETR said phone call volumes to the UI call center for support are up 90 times higher than normal compared to calls before March 15.
Due to the high volume, DETR asks that calling the call center be reserved for only items that cannot be accomplished through our online portal and http://ui.nv.gov/css.html
- Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350
- Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350
- Rural areas & Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211
UI IDENTIFY THEFT
Claimants who believe they have been a victim of UI identity theft may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General at http://ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint/ or call the AG hotline toll free at (888) 434-9989.
For more information, visit the DETR's unemployment FAQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.