LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada officials will not be adopting new CDC guidance that says individuals might not need to get tested even if they have come in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The state's COVID-19 response team announced on Wednesday afternoon that it continues to strongly recommend testing for all individuals who have come in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of whether the individual is exhibiting symptoms.
"We disagree with the change in CDC guidelines and will continue to strongly recommend and urge testing for all individuals -- symptomatic or asymptomatic -- who have been in close contact of persons with COVID-19," said Dr. Ishan Azzam, Nevada’s Chief Medical Officer.
The CDC and states have been defining "close contact" as being within 6 feet of a person with an active COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether the infected person is wearing a face covering.
The state clarified its stance on testing close contacts after the CDC updated guidelines on testing, saying that close contacts who do not have symptoms do not necessarily need a test unless they are considered medically vulnerable or unless health officials recommend they take one.
The University Medical Center, which has been providing COVID-19 testing in Clark County, also said on Wednesday that it continues to recommend testing for all individuals who might have been exposed, regardless of whether the individual is asymptomatic.
“UMC continues to recommend COVID-19 testing for all community members in Southern Nevada who have been exposed to the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms," said Dr. Shadaba Asad, UMC Medical Director of Infectious Disease. "COVID-19 testing remains readily available in Southern Nevada, with UMC offering two large-scale public testing sites supported by the state’s largest COVID-19 testing laboratory."
Asad recommended that community members schedule their testing appointments five to seven days after being exposed to the virus, as testing prior to that time period may result in false negative results.
