LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response is recommending that as Nevadans plan their holiday activities, they consider and follow these safe guidelines and practices.
Health officials advise that anyone who plans on gathering should be fully vaccinated, it suggests wearing a mask in crowded situations and holding events outside if possible.
The state also released a list of low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk activities for the holiday season.
Low-risk activities include decorating your house, having a virtual holiday party or holding a gathering where all attendees are fully vaccinated.
Moderate-risk activities include having a meal with friends and family, open-air caroling or walking through a public, holiday village where people are masked.
Higher-risk activities include going to an indoor event or hosting a multi-generational party.
If you plan to throw a party of your own, Nevada Health Response recommends putting up signs to remind people of mask wearing and hand washing, try to eliminate common touch items and high-congestion areas and consider timed-arrivals.
Doctors also want to remind people about the steps they should take if they are exposed to COVID-19.
- Fully vaccinated people should wear a mask for 14 days, get tested for the virus and if possible, keep distance from others.
- Unvaccinated people should isolate for 14 days, test until they receive a negative result and be alert for symptoms.
More information about safe practices for holiday gathering can be found on the CDC's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.