HENDERSON (FOX5)-- Nevada State College in Henderson is doing their part to serve the community.
The school has been busy collecting donations of various items such as; face masks, while also providing fresh organic vegetables from their campus garden.
Over 35 pounds of vegetables have been picked from the campuses. Veggies from the garden typically serve the campus cafe, but given the current situation the cafe was forced to closed. Since the cafe's closure, the veggies were made available to the community.
"Since campus is closed our gardener Wendy Wilson...who is part of the garden farms corporation..we work with them to maintain the garden...our farmer Wendy had a great idea while this food is being harvested because it's still growing we can give it to local food pantries", said Dr. Jenifer Edmonds of Nevada State College.
Farmer Wendy and Nevada State College plan to donate vegetables every Friday to local food pantries.
The school says when the cafe reopens the kitchen scraps will be composted back into the garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.