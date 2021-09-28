LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State College announced Tuesday that it will be hosting on-campus vaccine clinics on Sept. 28 and Oct. 7.
Partnering with Immunize Nevada and TourHealth, students will have easy access to the vaccine as the Nov. 1 deadline looms for Nevada college students to be vaccinated. Students are being encouraged to get their first shot by Oct. 1 so that they are eligible to enroll for spring classes.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Severely immunocompromised students who meet the specific criteria will also be able to receive a booster dose.
The clinics will be open on Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Rogers Student Center Ballroom (1300 Nevada State Drive).
