LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As businesses look towards reopening amid the pandemic, the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology on Thursday issued enhanced sanitation guidelines for salons in response to COVID-19.
According to the guidelines, the following steps should be taken into conjunction with the sanitation requirements the board has outlined.
Work should be done by appointment only when salons reopen, according to the board. While walk-in clients can be great for business, the board notes that they can easily fill an already crowded waiting room. Servicing only those clients who have an appointment will allow businesses to better estimate the number of people in a waiting area at a given time, which helps with keeping a distance of 6 feet between clients.
According to the guidelines, if business is heavily reliant on walk-in clients, the salon should ask that they wait outside or in their cars until called.
As well, to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines, the board says that appointments should not be "double-booked."
The board suggests that salons keep organized client records for contract tracing.
According to the board, "contact tracing is the process of identifying individuals who may have come in contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Names and contact information should be collected for all clients serviced to aid in contact tracing."
The board says that checking temperatures is not required. However, should a salon choose to check for temperatures, they should use only touchless, infrared thermometers.
In accordance with the CDC recommendation, stylists should wear a mask or face covering, especially if they are performing services like manicures and lash services, as the board notes that the technician is sitting face-to-face with clients.
When possible, the board recommends temporarily discontinuing select services such as the use of facial steamers, blow dryers and hood dryers to "reduce potential pathogens being blown through the air." The board says it is preferred to use a steam towel instead of a facial steamer. If this equipment is used, officials say that extra precaution should be taken and face shields be worn.
In regards to services that require the client to remove a mask (facials), the board recommends the licensed technician take extra precautions and wear a face shield.
The board recommends asking clients if they have been sick or exposed to anyone who has been sick. If so, stylists should reschedule the appointment at least 10-14 days in the future, according to the board. "It is the licensee’s responsibility to refuse service to a client who may be ill."
The board recommends implementing the contactless payments, which help eliminate the need to exchange cash and credit cards. If contactless payments are not an option, the salon needs to disinfect the credit card reader's pin pad after each client.
To view the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology's full guidelines, visit: https://bit.ly/3fE6xN0
If i make an appointment, and you think you're going to take my temperature and give my contact info to Big Brother, you're out of your f**king mind!
OPEN HAIR SALONS. They and other small businesses can socially distance.
