LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Athletic Commission held an emergency meeting Saturday morning, revoking two permits for two amateur events set to be held this weekend.
“We cancelled those events in an effort to look out for the health and safety of the fighters and fans,” said Nevada State Athletic Commission Director, Bob Bennett.
Bennett tells FOX5 that in Saturday’s emergency meeting, they did not discuss the suspension of the UFC holding events at the Apex in the coming weeks.
UFC President Dana White announced earlier in the week that the events in Columbus and Portland would be canceled, but the fights would still happen in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex facility, without fans.
“At our next commission at March 25th, I will make a recommendation to the chairman and commissioners on all unarmed combat events in the state of Nevada, as to whether or not they should be suspended,” said Bennett.
“Prior to today’s emergency meeting, I’ve spoken with a litany of doctors, experts in the medical field, we’re cognizant and well aware of other major league and amateur sports that have been suspended and will continue to make a factual recommendation on March 25.”
“These are challenging times, it's not productive for the state, the fans, but we have to look out for everybody’s health and safety.”
