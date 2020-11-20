LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada SPCA announced that it will offer drive-thru pet food distribution events in Las Vegas for pet parents in need.
According to a news release, the Nevada SPCA partnered with online pet food retailer PetFlow to provide the giveaway.
“We’re listening to the needs of our community here in Southern Nevada and working to find solutions for many families struggling during this economic hardship. We want to keep pets in their homes, and if providing food for them can help do that, we are ready to roll up our sleeves and make it happen,” says Nevada SPCA Executive Director, Lori Heeren. “With PetFlow based in Las Vegas, they immediately jumped in without any hesitation to help our pet community.”
According to the release, pet food will be distributed every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nevada SPCA shelter, 4800 W. Dewey Dr.
Recipients can remain in their vehicles and follow the signs to the northwest corner of the shelter to receive their weekly supply of pet food, the release said.
