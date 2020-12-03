LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada continues to see increased cases and deaths related to COVID-19 as the pandemic surges around the U.S.
According to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, there were 48 newly reported deaths due to COVID-19, a single-day record since the onset of the pandemic. The state has seen 2,249 deaths so far.
Additionally, Nevada set a new record high for test positivity. Nevada currently sits at an 18.1% 14-day test positivity rate. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5%.
There were 2,536 new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada Thursday, bringing the state to 159,532 cases since March.
