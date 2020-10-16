LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic is making it difficult for Nevada Senior Services to reach senior citizens who are meal insecure.
Every year, Nevada Senior Services meets seniors in person to get them signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.
This year, meeting face to face is more challenging.
“In the past we were able to go out and do tabling events,” said Kellee Lightfoot, Director of the Care Partner Institute at Nevada Senior Services.
With seniors spending a lot more time at home, Lightfoot and others are reaching out online and via zoom.
“That’s a bit difficult, a lot of them don’t have access,” said Lightfoot.
Restrictions on gatherings are starting to loosen up, but colder weather is quickly approaching and Lightfoot wants seniors to get signed up as soon as possible.
“A lot of them are isolated. They can’t leave their home, they don’t have any transportation, they don’t have a lot of support,” said Lightfoot.
Seniors over the age of 60 who are meal insecure can call Nevada Senior Services at 702-364-2273.
Staff members are standing by to help those who would like to enroll in SNAP.
