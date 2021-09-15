LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senior Services is prepping for clinics to vaccinate seniors with the COVID-19 booster shot as federal approval looms for a third shot for millions.
Though President Joe Biden announced Sept. 20 as the date for a federal rollout, the FDA and CDC has yet to approve the guidelines. Older seniors are among the groups anticipated to be given the green light for a third vaccine.
"Winter is always a tough time. This year we know we have to combine an initiative that gets people vaccinated for COVID, the flu and pneumonia," said Jeff Klein of Nevada Senior Services.
In light of the delta variant's spread, many seniors have started to isolate once again.
"Seniors are still the most vulnerable population, and most likely to die if they get COVID," he said.
The SNHD said that vaccinating seniors will be "priority number one" for health officials, and can scale up vaccinations as needed.
