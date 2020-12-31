DEM 2016 Convention

Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman is hospitalized with COVID-19.

Spearman confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter Thursday morning, in response to tweets sent by actress Patricia Arquette.

"I want everyone to know that state @Senatorspearman is in the hospital with Covid. She is a national treasure & hero & championed the ratification of The ERA in Nevada after decades. She is a LGBT vet and has made our country a far better place," Patricia Arquette said on Twitter.

Arquette went on to say that the hospital was full and making room for Spearman, who reportedly requested that the facility keep the room for someone else.

Spearman thanked Arquette and everyone for their concerns and kind words.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford posted on Twitter about Spearman on Twitter.

"Just said a prayer for my friend and colleague, @Senatorspearman. Get well, Sis," AG Ford said.

(1) comment

Paris
Paris

"She is a LGBT vet..."

Good grief, who writes this tripe?

A. What difference does her sexuality make to the story?

and:

B: If you feel for some bizarre reason it DOES make a difference, which one IS it? There are major differences between the four, you know. And if you don't know, maybe you need to ask one of us for clarification. You "woke" idiots are something else.

Report Add Reply

