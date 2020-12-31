LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman is hospitalized with COVID-19.
Spearman confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter Thursday morning, in response to tweets sent by actress Patricia Arquette.
Thank you @PattyArquette.— Dr. Patricia Pat Spearman (@Senatorspearman) December 31, 2020
Thank you everyone for your concerns and kind words.
Together we must fight COVID and wear a mask. The only way to defeat this is through unity.
Our best days still lie ahead! https://t.co/74623Sdef1
"I want everyone to know that state @Senatorspearman is in the hospital with Covid. She is a national treasure & hero & championed the ratification of The ERA in Nevada after decades. She is a LGBT vet and has made our country a far better place," Patricia Arquette said on Twitter.
Arquette went on to say that the hospital was full and making room for Spearman, who reportedly requested that the facility keep the room for someone else.
2/2 The hospital was full and were working on making room for her but she said keep that for someone else & went to the veterans hospital. She wants everyone to understand Covid is “No joke. Wear your masks.” Pray for her please. That she has full recovery.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 31, 2020
Spearman thanked Arquette and everyone for their concerns and kind words.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford posted on Twitter about Spearman on Twitter.
"Just said a prayer for my friend and colleague, @Senatorspearman. Get well, Sis," AG Ford said.
(1) comment
"She is a LGBT vet..."
Good grief, who writes this tripe?
A. What difference does her sexuality make to the story?
and:
B: If you feel for some bizarre reason it DOES make a difference, which one IS it? There are major differences between the four, you know. And if you don't know, maybe you need to ask one of us for clarification. You "woke" idiots are something else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.