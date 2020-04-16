LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced Thursday that she has accepted an appointment to President Trump's Congressional Task Force to Re-Open America.
The president announced the formation of the task force earlier this week.
“Nevada is one of the states whose economy has been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” Sen. Rosen said in a statement. “We must work together, not only to overcome this pandemic, but to plan for what comes next.
"As a member of this Task Force, I will bring Nevada’s voice to the table as we work to protect the health and well-being of our country," Sen. Rosen continued.
Sen. Rosen has served on multiple Senate committees on health, labor and small business.
“We’ve seen families lose their loved ones, businesses shuttered, and workers file unemployment claims at record rates,” Sen. Rosen said. “In order to successfully chart our path forward, we need to effectively increase our nation's testing capability for both acute cases and immune response, expand and improve contact tracing, and provide much-needed medical supplies to health care workers and our medical institutions. Any plans to re-open states must comply with guidance from medical experts and state and local government officials. These are trying times, but we are a resilient nation, and together we will forge a path forward.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday the stay-at-home directives and reopening the economy would be considered at the direction of medical experts to ensure public safety.
In a city council meeting Wednesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the state shutdown "total insanity" and urged Sisolak to reopen businesses. Sisolak's office didn't immediately respond to request for comment on Goodman's statement.
