LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another Nevada Congressional member received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
Sen. Jacky Rosen tweeted early Tuesday morning that she had received the vaccine at the recommendation of the Capitol Attending Physician.
At the recommendation of the Capitol Attending Physician, I received the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine.— Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) December 22, 2020
The vaccine is painless, safe, and effective, and will save lives in Nevada and across the country. pic.twitter.com/Y7XG7b3DmW
"The vaccine is painless, safe, and effective, and will save lives in Nevada and across the country," Rosen said.
"I will continue to work to make sure vaccines are available for Nevadans and administered quickly to health care workers, frontline essential workers, seniors, and all of those within the CDC’s priority recommendations," Rosen continued.
Rep. Susie Lee got the first dose of the vaccine over the weekend. It wasn't immediately clear if other Nevada Congressional members have received the vaccine.
(1) comment
Hiee I’m special,another empty dress communist liberal,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.