The US has added half a million new coronavirus cases since Monday

Medical workers put on personal protective equipment (PPE) before starting shifts at a Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in El Paso, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Texas recorded more than 9,000 new cases in a 24-hour period last week, the steepest daily increase since Aug. 4, according to state health department figures.

 Joel Angel Juarez/Bloomberg/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services found that the state is seeing the most hospitalizations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

According to Nevada DHHS data, there are 1,105 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, with 141 suspected COVID-19 cases in hospitals as of Nov. 17.

The bulk of current hospitalizations come from Clark and Washoe counties, with 1,157 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

CLARK:

  • 789 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 92 suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations

WASHOE:

  • 230 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
  • 46 suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations

The test positivity rate also remains high statewide. The 14-day test positivity sits at 15.6%. The World Health Organization goal is 5%.

(2) comments

TrumpBeliever
TrumpBeliever

Which proves you CANNOT stop the Chinese virus. King sissylak has the Chinese virus after all his mask, distancing etc BS. More testing = more positive. The reality is the VAST majority of people have zero issues with the virus when testing positive.

Silvermane
Silvermane

We already know where this is leading...

