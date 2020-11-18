LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services found that the state is seeing the most hospitalizations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
According to Nevada DHHS data, there are 1,105 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, with 141 suspected COVID-19 cases in hospitals as of Nov. 17.
The bulk of current hospitalizations come from Clark and Washoe counties, with 1,157 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.
CLARK:
- 789 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 92 suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations
WASHOE:
- 230 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
- 46 suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations
The test positivity rate also remains high statewide. The 14-day test positivity sits at 15.6%. The World Health Organization goal is 5%.
(2) comments
Which proves you CANNOT stop the Chinese virus. King sissylak has the Chinese virus after all his mask, distancing etc BS. More testing = more positive. The reality is the VAST majority of people have zero issues with the virus when testing positive.
We already know where this is leading...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.