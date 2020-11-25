LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid a continued increase of coronavirus cases, Nevada Health Response on Wednesday shared that positivity rate data for the last 14 days shows that someone in the state is testing positive for COVID-19 every minute.
In response to the data, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak urged residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask and avoid gatherings as he said the COVID-19 situation in the state is "dangerous."
Nevada Health Response announced that as of Wednesday, the state has logged 142,239 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3,159 new cases since Tuesday.
The state has seen 2,071 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.
According to Nevada Health Response, for the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 1.8%, or 2,394 new cases per day. "Of all COVID-19 cases in Nevada: 10% occurred in just the last 7 days. 25% occurred in the month of November and 48% occurred since September," the agency said.
I said from the start of this pandemic, I'd always be honest with Nevadans about the reality of our COVID situation, and right now our situation is dangerous.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 25, 2020
It requires us to act with vigilance immediately to protect our State. Here's a look at our currently reality:
Nevada has now completed a total of 1,574,257 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19. To add some context, according to officials, one Nevadan is tested for COVID-19 every 8 seconds.
The test positivity rate over the last 14 days is 16.5%. "Approximately every 1 minute, someone in Nevada is diagnosed with COVID-19," according to Nevada Health Response. Officials added, "Sadly, putting these numbers into reality, approximately every two hours, one Nevadan dies from COVID-19."
In addition, officials said that the state continues to "experience exponential increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metropolitan areas."
According to Nevada Health Response, currently there are 1,414 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state. "That’s approximately, nine Southwest 737-700s completely full," officials said.
Nevada Health Response said that the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are adults,with only seven of the patients currently hospitalized pediatrics. There are four kids in the northern region and three in the southern area of the state.
Approximately, 15-20% of all emergency room visits are now related to COVID-19 chief complaints, officials said.
According to Nevada Health Response, hospitals are now receiving new monoclonal antibody therapeutics that can be administered via an intravenous (IV) route to some of these patients, keeping them from requiring hospitalization.
