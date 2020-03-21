LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The school districts in Nevada announced updates to the COVID-19 response following Gov. Steve Sisolak's address making the 30-day nonessential business closures mandatory.
Sisolak said schools and district office sites won't reopen before April 16 to stop the spread of the virus.
“Each decision we are making in response to the COVID-19 crisis is based on the latest scientific data and recommendations from health officials, which can sometimes change as frequently as every hour,” Gov. Sisolak said in a media release. “I have been working closely with Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and the Nevada Department of Education to ensure our response to this unprecedented public health crisis is in the best interest of our students, their families, teachers, and all of the essential staff involved in the education of our children.”
On March 15, Sisolak ordered the schools in Nevada to be closed.
"This directive supports academic continuity during this time, aligns the school closure date based on updated advice from health experts, and suspends state testing requirements," said the governor in a statement Friday.
All public and charter schools that had not yet offered distance learning opportunities were told to do so no later than March 23 or their next regularly scheduled day. A process was being established by the Nevada Department of Education for districts to request approval for an Emergency Program of Distance Education.
CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Friday night sent a message and video to all parents saying the district is assuring learning materials will be available online for students while work packets continue to be given out at food distribution sites.
While I know this situation is difficult for all of us, I want to thank our employees and our CCSD families for their patience and willingness to assist others to the best of their abilities. It makes me extremely proud to be a part of this community.
In an email Friday to staff of Northwest Career and Technical Acedemy
Dr. Jara said ccsd.net will continue to be updated with study opportunities.
RURAL COMMUNITIES
According to Nevada State Superintendent of Instruction Jhone Ebert said the executive directive signed by Sisolak affords the districts to continue learning.
In a video posted Saturday, she shared updates from educators in several Nevada school districts.
In the Carson City School District, Ebert said they have a website for elementary and secondary lesson plans. She said the school district has made sure materials are available in paper copies for students without internet access.
In Nye County, Ebert said they were missing coolers to distribute cold food, and that students from Clark County raised money for and found 30 coolers for use in the Nye County School District.
Ebert said in Lyon County schools, 2,300 meals were delivered to students in less than two days.
"We don't have all the answers right now, but what I do know is that our educators are working extremely hard," Ebert said. "One thing is sure. That I am thankful for everything that everyone is doing each and every day, and most importantly that we know education is important for our state."
