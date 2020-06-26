LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment insurance site will be down temporarily beginning June 27, according to a release.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) website will be undergoing maintenance through 7 p.m. However, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website and call center will not be impacted during the outage.
AFFECTED SITE: http://ui.nv.gov
Those filing will still have access at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681 on Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.
