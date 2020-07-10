LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force is helping Clark County students get the necessary resources they need before school starts.
“The education gap is widening and this is a tragedy. We need to do what we can do, whatever we can do to narrow that gap,” said Jim Murren.
Murren took over the task force after resigning as CEO of MGM Resorts International.
The Clark County School board is moving forward with a reopening plan that heavily relies on internet access and money.
The district needs $110 million to reopen. Some of the anticipated costs include PPE, Chromebooks and internet access.
“It’s a basic human right of our Nevadan kids to be able to have the same access to education,” said Murren.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said about 70,000 kids in the district don’t have Wi-Fi access.
Murren said the task force is working with the Public Education Foundation to build a network of broadband and internet access.
“It’s going to be a matrix of different ideas. Maybe improving the WiFi power within large institutions like hospitals and office buildings and shopping centers so that it can radiate more broadly in neighborhoods. It could be deploying large routers in apartment buildings or community centers or faith centers,” said Murren.
Murren already approved $500,000 for the project but that won’t even begin to cover it.
“I think we could do 8-9,000 homes pretty quickly and ultimately it could be as much as $5 million dollars, we’re budgeting this now. I really don’t care what it costs we’re going to get it done. We’re going to find the money,” said Murren.
Murren said providing internet access to more families in Clark County won’t just help students, but their parents too.
“In terms of telemedicine and educating all communities, all people on health issues not just those who have access to the internet.”
If CCSD goes with a hybrid learning model, kids would be in a classroom twice a week.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the district needs about $1.5 million worth of PPE.
Part of the money could come from the CARES Act and some PPE could come from the task force.
“We are in a vastly better spot in July than we were in April. That doesn’t mean we’re not out of the woods at all but it does mean the ppe channels are wide open and I think we’re ahead of where we need to be,” said Murren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.