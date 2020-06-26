LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Health officials have answered a question on the minds of many restaurant owners and guests -- How are people supposed to wear masks when dining in?
The Nevada Restaurant Association shared in an email the following guidance from local officials:
Once a patron sits down with proper 6 ft distancing, they are then able to remove their masks for the remainder of their meal. However, once the patron leaves their seat and moves about the restaurant i.e. entering or leaving the property, using the restroom or walking to the pay-station, they are required wear their mask.
Per a directive announced by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, wearing face coverings in public is required by the State of Nevada. Before June 25, it was required for only employees in open establishments, and was optional for guests.
