LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Resilience Project announced the launch of a new website Wednesday to help people manage the impacts of COVID-19.
NRP was created to help build coping strategies for those experiencing stress or anxiety with COVID-19, the group said in a press release. The website nevadaresilienceproject.com will list resources and information related to job loss, housing insecurity, isolation or healthcare challenges.
NRP is also working with local social services and community provides to embed 39 "resilience ambassadors" in local agencies to serve the community. These ambassadors will help Nevadans with coping strategies and offer referrals at no cost. Participant information will be confidential.
"While Nevadans are strong and resilient, we recognize that COVID-19 has impacted our residents in many ways," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “Together, we will recover from this pandemic and the devastating impacts it has had on our citizens, our economy, and our State. Collectively, we need to address the mental and emotional toll COVID-19 has had on our communities."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Nevadans are experiencing three to four times more anxiety and depression since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After other natural disasters, such as hurricanes or earthquakes, the recovery usually begins shortly after the event. Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is very different because we have to both continue to mitigate the risk of COVID while working to regain stability in our lives,” DHHS Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health Dr. Stephanie Woodard said. “The Nevada Resilience Project aims to bring awareness to the importance of using healthy strategies to manage stressors, identifying when additional help is needed, and connecting Nevadans with resources for resiliency and recovery.”
NRP was created through a crisis grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
If you need immediate assistance or access to crisis care, contact Crisis Support Services of Nevada by calling 800-273-8255 or text CARE to 839863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.