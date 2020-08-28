LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada resident tested positive for COVID-19 twice, with 48 days and two negative tests in between, according to a new study from the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine.
The Washoe County resident first tested positive in April, then again in June after two separate negative tests. Researchers found the genomes of the two virus samples displayed "significant genetic discordance...implying the patient was infected twice."
“We examined the genomic material of the viruses and samples to investigate this," Mark Pandori, Ph.D. and director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, said. “It is just one finding, but it shows that a person can possibly become infected with SARS-CoV-2 a second time.”
Pandori said the detailed code in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 may provide some insight into better understanding the virus.
“A virus has a biological genome like all living things. Since March, the NSPHL has analyzed the genomic RNA of approximately 200 positive COVID-19 samples from Nevadans who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Pandori said. “The power of genomic information could turn the tables in the fight against the coronavirus.”
The reinfection case could suggest that herd immunity, where a large group gets infected with a virus so as to not get it again and stop the spread, is not effective with COVID-19. Pandori emphasizes that this singular finding cannot provide enough information to say for certain if herd immunity is effective with COVID-19.
“After one recovers from COVID-19, we still do not know how much immunity is built up, how long it may last, or how well antibodies play a role in protection against a reinfection,” Pandori said.
