LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All state of Nevada employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests and submit results to their human resources director.
Effective August 15, employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests and proof of testing and results must be submitted to their human resources officer or department supervisor.
“The vaccine is the best tool we have to combat this virus and we are committed to making State government a safe and healthy environment for all employees and the public we are charged with serving,” said Gov. Sisolak. “State employees have always led by example, and I remain confident they will continue to step up and follow these new mitigation strategies that will enable us to better protect each other and the fellow Nevadans we serve.”
State government workplaces that reach more than 70% vaccination of employees will no longer need to follow the weekly testing protocol, but the masking requirement for employees will remain in place if they work in a county deemed to have substantial or high transmission levels, the governor's office said.
All state employees who do not have a medical condition prohibiting vaccination are strongly encouraged to initiate vaccination prior to August 15, to avoid the required weekly COVID-19 testing protocol and protect themselves from this deadly virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.